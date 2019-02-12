|
Mary M. Huska, 79, of McAllister Street, Pittsfield, MA, died peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019.
Born in New Rochelle, NY on April 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Flavia Gaccetta Monterosso.
Mary was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She married the late Stephen A. Huska on May 12, 1962, at St. Theresa's Church. He predeceased her on June 20, 2010.
She was first employed at Eaton Paper Company and later she received her Realtors license and worked for Bob Markowitz Realtors. She then worked for Pittsfield Public Schools as a paraprofessional and became the payroll clerk for Pittsfield Public Schools Administration, retiring in 2005.
She was a member of the Pittsfield Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards and doing Tai Chi. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also involved with a prayer group with her friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed movies and music concerts. Mary was a past volunteer at the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter.
Mrs. Huska leaves behind her son, Stephen A. Huska and his wife Patricia of West Roxbury, MA; two daughters Michelle M. Kuklewicz, and husband Joseph of Yarmouth, Maine, and Karen E. Volpe and husband Alan of Rochester, NH; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Kuklewicz, Kyle Volpe, Christopher Volpe, Tommy Huska, and Kathleen Huska. She also leaves behind her special niece Florence Keefner and husband James, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Frank and Dominick Monterosso.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Huska will be held, Friday, February 15, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 1:00pm, at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Msgr. Rev. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Calling hours will be held, Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Dery Funeral Home, Pittsfield. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in her name to St. Joseph Church or the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2019