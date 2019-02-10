|
May Flanagan, 87, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Fairview Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Great Barrington. Born in Curnacartha, Tulrahan in County Mayo Ireland on April 17, 1931, she was one of nine children of Michael and Norah Tully Flanagan. She was educated in schools in County Mayo and in 1952 came to live with her sister and brother-in-law, Noreen and Stanley Pultorak. She moved to Springfield, MA in 1954 and worked for the former New England Telephone Co. for 37 years retiring in 1990. She enjoyed her retirement very much; reading to the blind, taking art lessons, learning to play the piano, traveling and going out to lunch with her many friends.
She was a former communicant of Holy Name Church in Springfield, MA. She is survived by a brother, Padraic, in England, nieces Rosemary Smith and Joan Oggiani; nephews John Pultorak, Sean, Eugene and Gary Flanagan; grandniece, Tanya Gaudette, grandnephews, Michael and Peter Oggiani and Kevin and Brian Smith, 3 great grandnephews and two great grandnieces.
Funeral Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in May's memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019