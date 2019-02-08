|
On the weekend of February 1st, Melissa Ann Chaffee Mestre was taken from us prematurely and suddenly. Born in Pittsfield on July 8, 1980, the daughter of June Cooper Chaffee and Ashely G. Chaffee, Sr., she was graduate of Monument Mountain High School.
Melissa had a laugh that was immediately identifiable, and a smile that was infectious. She loved all music and was passionate about it. Her love for music was matched by her love for animals - horses in particular - and her dog Milo.
As a cancer survivor, Melissa was a fighter. She triumphed over Life's challenges, however, her challenges did not define her, as she defined herself by her love for her children and her family. Melissa is survived by her two loving sons, Alex and Jonathan Mestre, her mother June Axt, her brothers Shawn White (Teriah), Ashley Chaffee, Jr. and Christopher (Candy) Chaffee, her beloved boyfriend Matt Wampler, and countless loved ones and extended family. She was predeceased by her father, Ashley G. Chaffee, Sr..
Funeral Notice:
A Celebration of Life for Melissa Ann Chaffee Mestre will be this Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. William Furey, officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, prior to the service, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Elks Club on Union Street in Pittsfield, MA. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019