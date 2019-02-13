Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Muriel L. Edmonds


Muriel L. Edmonds Obituary
Muriel L. Edmonds entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Springside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness. Muriel was born on April 7, 1940 in Albany, New York to the late Herman Sr. and Ruth H. Watson. Muriel was one of nine siblings.

Muriel leaves to cherish her memory: Her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Bernard Edmonds Sr: Two sons, Mark Harvey of Alb. NY, Bernard Edmonds Jr. of Pittsfield, MA: One Daughter, Janet (James) Turner of Alb. NY: One sister, Barbara Dabbs of Alb. NY.

Funeral services will be held at Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA on Friday, February 15, 2019. Viewing from 2:00 - 3:00 pm: Service immediately following. Repast: Zucchini's Italian Restaurant 1331 North St. Pittsfield, MA 01201
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019
