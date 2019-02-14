Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Murry Kimball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murry Stephen Kimball Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Murry Stephen Kimball Jr. Obituary
Murry Stephen Kimball, Jr. 63 of Williamstown, MA died on February 12, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was born in North Adams, MA on June 15, 1955 a son of the late Murry Stephen and Patricia Anne (Haley) Kimball. He grew up in Berlin, NY and attended schools there. He graduated from Berlin High School. He was formerly employed at the Green Mountain Race Track and most recently employed at Sprague Electric Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter Kayla LaCasse and her husband, Chris of North Adams, a son Luke E. Kimball and his companion, Jennifer Schmidt of Pownal as well as his grandchildren; Isabella, Hannah, Aaron and Stephanie LaCasse and Nathan Kimball. He also leaves two brothers; Edward Kimball and Daniel Kimball and his former wife, Kathy (Jones) Kimball. He was pre deceased by his daughter, Stephanie Kimball and three sisters Teri Russell, Audrey Alderman and Lisa Foley.

FUNERAL NOTICE: At the request of Mr. Kimball there will be no funeral services. Burial will take place at a later date in Berlin, NY. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA are in charge of the arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.