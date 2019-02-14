|
Murry Stephen Kimball, Jr. 63 of Williamstown, MA died on February 12, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was born in North Adams, MA on June 15, 1955 a son of the late Murry Stephen and Patricia Anne (Haley) Kimball. He grew up in Berlin, NY and attended schools there. He graduated from Berlin High School. He was formerly employed at the Green Mountain Race Track and most recently employed at Sprague Electric Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter Kayla LaCasse and her husband, Chris of North Adams, a son Luke E. Kimball and his companion, Jennifer Schmidt of Pownal as well as his grandchildren; Isabella, Hannah, Aaron and Stephanie LaCasse and Nathan Kimball. He also leaves two brothers; Edward Kimball and Daniel Kimball and his former wife, Kathy (Jones) Kimball. He was pre deceased by his daughter, Stephanie Kimball and three sisters Teri Russell, Audrey Alderman and Lisa Foley.
FUNERAL NOTICE: At the request of Mr. Kimball there will be no funeral services. Burial will take place at a later date in Berlin, NY. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA are in charge of the arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019