Patricia Tierney Campbell 90, of Morrison, IL died December 5, 2018, at her home. Pat was born in Pittsfield, MA to David J.Tierney and Jennie (Freehoffer) Tierney. She was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, MA. On August 9, 1952, she married Ralph E. Campbell in Pittsfield. The famiy moved to Morrison in 1958.
Surviviors include her husband Ralph; one daughter Jodi (Kirby) Dalton; five sons, Jack (Lisa) Campbell, Jim (Andrea) Campbell, Chris Campbell, Andy (Breina) Campbell and Tony (Jib) Campbell; eleven grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Jones and Rosemary Brennan, one brother, David Tierney Jr. (Mary), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and one brother.
There will be a Memorial Mass for her at St. Mark's Church in Pittsfield on Saturday February 23, 2019, at 4:00.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 3, 2019