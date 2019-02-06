|
Pearl Alice (Lemieux) Clairmont, 77 of North Adams, MA died Monday February 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on December 14, 1941 daughter of Eugene Lemieux and Florence (Worth) Sumner Lemieux. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1959.
Pearl lived in Boston and worked at a paper cup manufacturing plant until returning to North Adams in 1976. She was last employed by Modern Aluminum Anodizing until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of North Adams.
She was the widow of Edward S. "Todd" Clairmont Sr. who died on January 11, 2004. They were married on May 1, 1984.
Survivors include her daughter- Julia Nunez of North Adams and her sister, Norma Maselli of North Adams and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her brother, Arthur Lemieux is deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Pearl Clairmont will be Thursday February 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held Thursday from 12-1. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019