Philip Anthony Daignault


Philip Anthony Daignault Obituary
Philip Anthony Daignault, 84, of Axton, VA and formerly of Washington, MA passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1934 to the late Henry Daignault and Elvina Granger Daignault. In addition to his parents, Mr. Daignault was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Mr. Daignault served in the National Guard and had retired from G.E. in 1991 where he worked as a supervisor. He was an avid wood worker and he and his wife of 59 years built their home when they moved to Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Clarke Daignault of Axton, VA; sons, Philip A. Daignault, Jr. of Hinsdale, MA and Charles D. Daignault of Thomasville, NC; daughters, Suzanne M. Hamby of Jasper, GA and Gabrielle D. Taglieri of Pittsfield, MA; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Patricia Prevey of Calgary, Canada.

Per Mr. Daignault's request, there will be no services. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services and Crematory of Martinsville, VA is serving the Daignault family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019
