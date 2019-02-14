|
Richard Corado "Dick" Bellora, age 82, died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Pittsfield, MA on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1936, in Pittsfield to Corado Anthony Bellora and Norma (Tezza) Bellora. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953 and served in the US Army for two years before spending his entire career at General Electric Company in information systems. On May 15, 1965, he married Judith Darlene "Judy" Sinico and together they had three children.
Dick lived all his life in Pittsfield. He was one of General Electric's first computer programmers at the dawn of the computer age. He was a long-standing member of the Italian American Club, where he served two terms as President, "dominated" the bocce courts and enjoyed countless hours, along with Judy, socializing with lifelong friends. Dick's special interests included tending his garden and yard, solving puzzles, and watching his grandchildren play sports.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; brother, Matthew; and grandson, Garrett Bellora. In addition to his wife of 53 years, Dick is survived by one daughter, Michele Matthews and her husband, Michael, of Pittsfield; and two sons, Michael and his wife Rebecca of Fairfield, CT, and Jeffrey and his wife Alyson of Dartmouth, MA; his 10 grandchildren, Jacob, Morgan, Quinlan, Carter, Sophia, Ana, Dominick, Matthew, Alex and Nolan; great-granddaughter, Alexis Bellora; brother Ronald and his wife Jeanie; sister-in-law Jean; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Notice: Calling Hours will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Services will be Saturday, February 16, at 8:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 196 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, pastor emeritus of St. Charles Church officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019