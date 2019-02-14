|
Robert G. Smith, 45, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 10, 2019.
Born in Beeville, Texas on November 6, 1973, son of Sandra Fassell Wood and the late William J. Smith.
Bob was educated in the Berkshire County school system.
He worked as an Electrician Apprentice for the past 15+ years in the Berkshires. He also worked as a cell tower climber for companies such as Berkshire Wireless.
Robert leaves behind his mother, Sandra Wood and his step-father, Mitchell J. Wood of Lagrangeville, NY; the love of his life, his daughter, Hailey Morgan Smith, of Hinsdale, MA; brothers, William C. Smith of Pittsfield, and Jeremy A. Smith of Lagrangeville, NY; and his little sister, Amanda F. Smith of Lagrangeville, NY.
He is preceded by his beloved brother, Michael P. Smith, father, William Smith and nephew, Stayler Mack.
Bob leaves his nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bob.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Robert G. Smith will be held SATURDAY, February 16, 2019, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Geoffrey Deeker. Burial will be held in the Spring. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, February 15, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street Dalton.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019