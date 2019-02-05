Home

James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Ronald Mancuso, 85, of Cornelius died February 2, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1933 in North Adams, MA to the late Amadeo and Lena Mancuso. He served in the US Marines and worked as an industrial engineer. Ron's love of the Arts were reflected in his volunteer work at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA and as an usher at The Belk Theatre in Charlotte. In his retirement, Ron was a property assessor in Cheshire, MA and was also cemetery commissioner.

Survivors include his wife Nancy; daughters, Anne-Marie Craig and husband Brian of Mooresville and Terri Lockwood and husband Neil of Huntersville; sibling, John Peter Mancuso; and grandchildren, Kevin, Ashley and David.

A mass will be held at 11 am Thursday, February 7 at St. Mark Catholic Church with interment to follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Belk Theatre For the Symphony (https://www.blumenthalarts.org/donate/support-us) or St. Mark Catholic Church.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019
