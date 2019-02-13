|
Rosie Lee Austin Tuck, age 102, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home. She was born on May 4, 1916 in Einenola, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Captin and Emma Leftige Austin. She was educated in Mississippi schools.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Tuck had worked for private families including the Dr. and Mrs. Galt family and the Dr. and Mrs. Curd family; she had previously worked at Fairview Hospital. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Great Barrington where she served as President of the Usher Board. She enjoyed quilting and flower gardening.
Mrs. Tuck married David Tuck in 1968; he died in 1985.
Rosie is survived by three sons: Adam Austin of Pittsboro, NC, Laburn Austin of Rochester, NY, and Arthur Austin of Pittsfield; two daughters: Josephine (and Gregory) Powell of Pittsfield, and Minnie Ingram of Southern Pines, NC; 23 grandchildren; 34+ great-grandchildren; 21+ great-great- grandchildren; and many great-great-great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by 1 daughter: Emma Richardson and 1 son: James Austin; 3 brothers: Laburn, Edker, and Willie Austin; and a sister: Aretha Hamilton.
The Family would like to thank Hillcrest Common Unit 2 staff for the wonderful loving care they provide to our mother.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019