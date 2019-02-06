|
|
Stanley F. Koloski, 81, of Becket Road in Otis, MA passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home following a long illness. Prior to moving to Otis he was a former longtime resident of Chatham, NY.
Born in Great Barrington, MA on April 3, 1937 he was the son of Stanley Joseph Koloski and Olga Gregoski Koloski. He grew up in Sandisfield, MA where he attended the one room school house. He was a graduate of the former Searles High School, class of 1955 and went on to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, class of 1959.
Mr. Koloski was a member of the U.S. Air Force.
An engineer by trade, Stanley worked for NY Telephone Co. until he retired.
He was an active member of his community serving as the Town Building Inspector in the Chatham, NY area and was a life member of the Tri Village Fire Company in Valatie, NY.
Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and was a member of the Chatham Hunt Club with his children. He was well known for raising and breeding many Rottweiler dogs.
Stanley is survived by his wife Katherine L. Henri Koloski, his daughters, Dr. Dee Koloski of Loveland, CO and Kathleen Koloski of Fox River Grove, IL, along with his brother Donald Koloski and two sisters Ann Koloski-Ostrow and Susan Koloski.
He was predeceased by his first wife Judith Callinan Koloski.
In accordance with his wish's services will be held at a later date in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or the Tri Village Fire Company through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to http://www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019