Mrs. Susan May Cancro, former long-time resident of North Adams and Clarksburg, MA, passed away on January 31, 2019 at Laurel Ridge Healthcare Center in Ridgefield, CT.
She was born in North Adams, MA, on December 7, 1929, daughter of Kenneth and Estelle (Griffin) Bishop. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Drury High School. Susan spent her entire career from high school until retirement at Sprague Electric where she worked in a variety of roles, most recently as a senior executive in the international export division, which allowed her to travel to the Far East.
Susan was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Adams and faith in God was an important part of her life. Over the years, Susan enjoyed many activities, including winter skiing and water skiing in Vermont, baking for her friends and family, and, most of all, spending time with her many dogs that brought her joy and happiness during her life. Susan was an avid Red Sox fan, often attending games against the rival Yankees. The Red Sox 2004 World Series team always held a special place in her heart. Tech savvy later in life, Susan enjoyed emailing with friends on her iPad, listening to Willie Nelson on satellite radio, and shopping for Christmas gifts (her favorite holiday) on the internet. Susan was the matriarch of her family and was always there to listen and provide loving guidance and support in any situation. "Suz" had a way of soothing all who needed soothing and her family always came to her for advice. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed more than words can say.
Susan was predeceased by the love of her life, Edward Anthony Cancro, who passed away in 2013 and whom she married on April 17, 1954, at the First Universalist Church in North Adams, MA. She was also predeceased by her brother Donald K. Bishop of Stamford, VT. She leaves her daughter Lisa (Robert) Moreau of Lunenburg, MA; her grandson Jonathan (Valerie) Cancro, a great grandson Jackson Cancro and great granddaughter Ava Rose Cancro, all of South Salem, NY; her cousin Elaine (Lawrence) Leonard of Williamstown, MA; her nieces Lois Filiault of Cheshire, MA and Doreen (Michael) Dix of Plainville, MA; and other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 131 Main St., North Adams, MA 01247 or the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Cross Rd., Clarksburg, MA 01247.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019