Housatonic -
Virginia Annette Grant, 78, of Housatonic Massachusetts passed away peacefully Saturday morning February 1st. Annette, as she was known, was born January 21, 1941 in Abeline, Texas. Ms. Grant was a graduate of Brown University and had a distinguished career as an editor and writer for the New York Times. She has resided in the Berkshires for the past 25 years where she has been a generous supporter of the arts and local agriculture.
She is survived by her husband, the novelist, Jonathan Baumbach and her four step-children, David, Nina, Noah and Nico Baumbach.
In lieu of flowers donation's in Annette's memory may be made to The Annette Grant Designated Fund at Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation in care of Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019