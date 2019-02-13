|
William Michael Morrissette, 26, of Adams, died Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Cheshire earlier that morning.
He was born in Worcester, MA on September 20, 1992, and was raised in Adams. He attended Adams schools, graduating from Hoosac Valley High School in 2012.
Will worked at Jiminy Peak Ski Area, and also at JJ's Lodge there. He had also worked at Cranwell Resort in Lenox. He loved snowboarding, remote control planes, Kayaking, motorcycles, golfing and running, having run in numerous races. He was a team member of the Haiti Plunge, and was to be going on his second trip to Haiti in April. He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams.
He leaves his parents, Michael and Kathy Morrissette; and Bryan and Lisa Cutter, all of Adams; his brothers AJ Morrissette, Jason Ziarnik, Jeremy Welsh and Jason Welsh; his sister Betty Jean Welsh; as well as a niece and a nephew, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Adam Ziarnik.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16th, at 12 Noon in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 25 Hoosac St. Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, pastor. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, will be Friday from 5 to 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to The Haiti Plunge, Inc., PO Box 376, Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019