Mr. William Wilfred Duverney, 71 of North Adams, MA died Monday February 4, 2019 at North Adams Commons.
He was born in North Adams, MA on June 15, 1947 son of William and Catherine (Kline) Duverney. He attended local schools.
Bill was last employed by Price Chopper Supermarket. He enjoyed listening to Elvis; watching old movies and trips to the movie theater.
Survivors include two brothers- Raymond Paree and his wife, Mary of Adams and Robert Duverney and his wife, Cathy of North Adams and nieces, nephews and his friends at BFAIR. His sister, Deborah Wandrei is deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for William Duverney will be Friday February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will be in the spring in Southview cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be Friday morning from 10-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to PopCares in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019