BIG RAPIDS -- Alan C. "Al" Thebo, 69, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

He was born May 20, 1949, in Big Rapids, the son of Clare J. and Marguerite M. (Racey) Thebo. Al began his formal education in a one-room schoolhouse in Woodville, then attended Pineview Country School and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1967.

Al worked in construction, owned and operated a snowplowing business and installed in-ground swimming pools. He also worked on several Ferris State University building projects, worked for MOISD in the building trades, was the owner/operator of Al's Sports in Big Rapids and he was a self-employed truck driver.

Al is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie Thebo, of Big Rapids; three children, Shawn (Pennie) Thebo, of Stanwood, Don Maginnis, of Big Rapids, and Doug (Tammy) Maginnis; eight grandchildren, Allysen Thebo, Seth Thebo, Lauren Maginnis, Leah Maginnis, Julie (Rob) Groendyk, Nichole (Mike) Krucinski, Sarah (Sean) Corrion and Kelly (Zach) Burrington; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Sebastian Burrington; two sisters, Peggy Brennan, of Big Rapids, and Vicki (Rob) Burke, of Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, extended family and step-family.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Diane "D.D." Thebo; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Maginnis; and brother-in-law, Harry Brennan.

In celebration of Al's life, his family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Al's memory may be given to his family.

