ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- Catherine "Connie" Burke passed away on Jan. 27, 2019. She was 91 years old.

She was born to Levi and Esther Conner in Three Rivers on Aug. 26, 1927.

She was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved to do crossword puzzles and puzzles. Also, birdwatching was a favorite pastime.

Connie is survived by her loving family; Mike, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Jeanne (Bill) Roggow, of Luther, and Julie (Stan) Kysela, of Big Rapids; six grandchildren, Jason (Lisa) Roggow, Tatum (Rick) Ulrich, Damon Roggow, Daniel (Julia) Kysela, Carly (John) McCarthy and Brian Burke; eight great-grandchildren, Mike, Mariah, Jake, Rickelle, Erika, Kristin, Ryder and Giovanni; and one great-great-grandchild, Grayson. Also one brother, David (Pat) Conner, of Paw Paw.

Cremation and a private burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, have taken place.