MOUNT PLEASANT -- Donald G. Stalter, 88, of Mount Pleasant, joined his wife Judy in eternal life on March 9, 2019.

Born Nov. 23, 1930, to Gale "Hank" and Orpha (Ayris) Stalter, Don graduated from Shepherd High School in 1948. He worked on the family farm for a short time before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1950. Don served on the USS Bonhomme Richard during the Korean Conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1953.

Don married the love of his life, Judy Wager, in 1954. Don retired from Dow Chemical after 32 years. He also taught refrigeration at Delta for a short time. Don and Judy shared many adventures in life from owning an asparagus farm in Remus, bartending at the Sportsman Bar in Grand Marais, and traveling in their fifth-wheel before settling in Mount Pleasant. Don enjoyed playing poker, reading, dancing with Judy, hunting, fishing and eccentric hats.

Don is survived by his children, Jann (Jack) Wood, of Farwell, Kent (Candy) Stalter, of Mount Pleasant, and Jennifer (David) Lazarus, of Swanton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Andrew (Patty) Wood, Adam (Megan) Wood, Jesy (Rick) Bielicki, Tyler Stalter and Paden (Jay) Stalter; nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Hank and Orpha Stalter; and his brother, Ken.

A celebration of life and love will take place at noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019, for both Don and Judy at the Maple Room in Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MidMichigan Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.