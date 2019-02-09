Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Robert Deam.

BITELY -- Gerald Robert Deam, 68, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, in Bitely. He was born on Feb. 8, 1950, to Robert and Louise (Cope) Deam, in Grand Rapids.

Gerald was a highly decorated soldier, serving his country and flag in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a boat builder for many years. Gerald enjoyed fishing, welding and working on race cars. He was a man with such a big heart and would help anyone who needed it.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sue Ellen (Wightman); three daughters, SarahJo Maguire, April Ellen Wightman and Sabrina Louise Deam; son, Gerald Robert Deam, Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Craigmyle and Kathy Dick; brother, Timothy Jobe Deam; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven Clayton Deam.

The family will have a private family gathering to celebrate Gerald's life.

Please share your memories of Gerald online at fieldsmckinley.com.