GRAND RAPIDS -- Harold H. Martz, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, in Grand Rapids, at the age of 101. He was born on Aug. 30, 1917, to Otto and Elizabeth (Reschke) Martz in Big Rapids.

He served his country for nearly five years as an Air Force pilot in the China-Burma-India theater. He was a captain when he was honorably discharged in 1946. Harold loved working in his vegetable garden, as well as reading books.

He is survived by a sister, Grace Dunkel; brother, Robert (Murlin) Martz; brother-in-law, Allen Hales; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie (Smith). They were married August 1949.

He also is preceded by his brother, John (Velma) Martz; sisters, Ferne (Harvey) Henriksen and Esther Hales; and brother-in-law, Russ Dunkel.

A graveside service will take place at Highland View Cemetery this spring.

