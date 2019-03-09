Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanine Laura Heberling.

Jeanine Laura Heberling

REED CITY -- Jeanine Laura Heberling passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, after a long battle with illnesses.

Jeanine was born at home in Tuscola County. She is the daughter of Emery Gainforth and Erma Alieda Haskill, born on July 16, 1937. She grew up on a small family farm with her brother and sisters, Vermelda, Myron and Zelda. Along with her immediate family, the area was full of extended family members. The stories she would tell of growing up in this tight-knit community are memories we will always carry.

As a young woman, Jeanine first worked as a candy striper at the hospital in Bay City. Later on, she worked as a nurse's aide at Reed City Hospital, until her medically necessary retirement, after which she became a devoted homemaker.

Jeanine met her beloved husband, John, at her sister Vermelda's wedding. John was the best friend to the groom, Ernie Fischer. They were married on Dec. 7, 1963, at Wisner Methodist Church in Wisner. The couple moved to Adrian and then later to Reed City, where they remained the rest of their lives.

Jeanine was blessed with six children, Michael (Sharon), Loren (Wendy), Regina (Wesley), Trudy, Tanya (Samson) and Gregory (Jenny). Later came 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Jeanine lived a full and rich life of love, laughter and family. She enjoyed traveling out west with her husband, John, and friends, Norman and Mary VanAresdale. Other pleasures included sewing, baking, camping with family, card-playing, family barbecues and bonfires.

Jeanine is preceded in death by husband, John; parents, Emery and Erma; sisters, Vermelda and Zelda; brothers, Myron and Byron; granddaughter, Lindsey; and great-grandson, RJ Fox.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.