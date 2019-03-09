Judi A. Battle

GRAND RAPIDS -- Judi A. Battle, 72, of Grand Rapids, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Marion Moore; and grandson, Kyle Robert Battle.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Bob; children, Franceen (Russ) Skeel, Mary Kay Gleason and Tom (Emma) Battle; grandchildren, Nate (Hannah) Skeel, Sarah Skeel, Clarissa Gleason, Emma Battle, Ellie Battle, Anthony Cianfarani and Charles Cianfarani; siblings, David Moore and Mary (Gale) Rowell; and several nieces and nephews.

She worked and retired from GM after 28 years. She enjoyed spending time and making memories at the Knights of Columbus, where she helped out at Bingo. Judi loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 1253 52nd St. SE, Kentwood, with Fr. Peter Vu presiding. Interment will be at St. Anne's Cemetery in Paris.

Relatives and friends may meet the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, as well as one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. A rosary will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the . Condolences may be sent online at mkdfuneralhome.com.