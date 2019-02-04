BIG RAPIDS -- Margaret J. Dickinson, 92, of Big Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 2, 2019.

She was born April 16, 1926, in Gratiot County's Sumner Township, to Fred and Nora (Dalrymple) Evans. She had been at the Sanilac Care Facility, in Sandusky, since July of last year.

Margaret married George B. Dickinson on Dec. 30, 1944, in Elm Hall. Together they made their home in various places; 17 years in Belding, 17 years in Arizona; and Margaret had lived in Big Rapids for the past 20 years.

Throughout the years, Margaret and George welcomed 11 foster children into their home to raise. Margaret was a homemaker, a loving mother and wife, a dedicated Christian and devout member of the Holiness Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Gail (I.M.) Perrin, of Alabama; one brother, Don Evans, of Elwell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George, and five siblings.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with the Rev. Timothy White officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Brown Cemetery in Barryton.

Share a memory of condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.