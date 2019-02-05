BIG RAPIDS -- Mark Douglas Cherry, 68, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 30, 2019, to be with the Lord.

He was born on Nov. 12, 1950, in Elwood, Indiana, and graduated from Tipton High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Freed and Phyllis Joyce, along with his siblings, Jill Ann and Lester Boyd Cherry.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Rose; Norma and their children, Krystal (Tony), Jason (Valerie) and Summer (Jon); along with nine beautiful grandchildren, Jaxon, Connor, Grace, Paige, Kaylee, Kayla, Autumn, Paisley and Aurora. Also surviving are his siblings, Dick (Rhonda), Teresa (Grant) and Randy; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mark was a true family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren wholeheartedly. He also adored the great outdoors, and spent time camping, canoeing, fishing and hiking. He touched the lives of many with his kind, caring, compassionate heart. His famous saying is, "Smile for better days." He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.

A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, at the American Legion, 2560 Northland Drive, in Morley, with a luncheon following the service. Come share your fond memories with family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry family.