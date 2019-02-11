Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Vern "Mike" Hopkins.

MORLEY -- Michael Vern "Mike" Hopkins, 60, of Morley, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Grand Rapids. He was born on July 29, 1958, in Lakeview, to Russell and Nancy (Bannen) Hopkins.

In 1976, Mike graduated from Morley Stanwood High School where he participated in football and track. He then attended Michigan State University, where he earned his Associate's in dairy and crop management and traveled on the college dairy judging team. For the last 40 years, he used his degree to work the family dairy farm with his dad and brother.

Mike was active in 4-H when he was younger, and as an adult as a 4-H leader with his kids. He sat on the Deerfield Township Board of Review and was eager to help in the community where needed. Mike loved to eat whatever concoctions his children created. He enjoyed going to auctions, bowling, hunting, movie night and most of all, being with his family. Mike treasured the time he spent teaching his kids and grandson how to farm. He looked forward to playing board games and cards with them.

Mike leaves behind his beloved family, mother, Nancy, of Stanwood; four children, Joe (Amanda), of Farmington Hills, Ashley Hopkins, of Farmington Hills, Karen (Nick Herczak) Hopkins, of Livonia, and Steve (Telyse Belka) Hopkins, of Morley; one grandson, James (who loved nothing more than to be with his grandpa doing chores or taking a ride on the farm); four brothers, Danny (Johanna) Hopkins, of Remus, Ronnie Hopkins, of Morley, Darwin (Shanna Eckert), of Morley, and Brian (Amber) Hopkins, of Howard City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his dad, Russell, on Sept. 15, 2018.

A life celebration will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from noon until the time of services. Interment of his cremains will take place this summer at Higbee Cemetery in Morley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home. Share a memory or sign the guestbook by clicking the guestbook tab on Mike's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com