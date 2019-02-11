Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Park.

BIG RAPIDS -- Patricia Anne Park, 87, of Big Rapids, former owner of Park's Sawmill, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at her home in Colfax Township.

She was born Nov. 10, 1931, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Erwin and Anne (O'Neil) Hornby, and lived in the area most of her life. In 1948, she married Jack D. Park, and shortly thereafter they bought her family farm in Colfax Township.

In 1967, Jack and Pat began their sawmill operation with the aid of their young sons, and were active in the business until just a few years ago. Pat loved her family, especially enjoying time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A woman of great faith, she read her Bible everyday, and sought strength in her Lord.

Jack preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2017. Pat is survived by four sons, Carl (Linda), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Calvin (Barbara), of Big Rapids, Randy (Mary), of Paris, and Clay (Roseann Lauretti), of Belding; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, June (Dale) Maneke, of Rodney, and Jean (Denny) Yaw, of Lakeview; and many nieces and nephews. Pat also was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Lynn; and brother, Richard Hornby.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ted Johnson officiating. Spring burial will be in the Pine Plains Cemetery in Colfax Township. Pat's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Hospice of Michigan, or the Mecosta County Commission on Aging, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.