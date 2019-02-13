Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Fortune Sr..

REED CITY -- Robert C. Fortune, Sr., 76, of Reed City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side.

He was born May 31, 1942, in Lawrence, the son of Clyde and Martha (Davis) Fortune, and attended Niles High School. In 1962, he married Stella L. Draper.

Robert worked as a machinist for Buchanan Steel for 27 years, and then for Electric Voice in Buchanan for 13 years. He and Stella then moved to Missouri, where Robert worked in the athletic department of Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff. He also was a member of Lodge No. 369 F. & A.M. in Doniphen.

In 2006 he retired, and the couple moved to Hersey until settling in Reed City two years ago. Robert was an avid Notre Dame football fan. He loved history and genealogy, and in his younger years enjoyed building his own cars and drag racing them.

Surviving are his wife, Stella; their children, Robert, Jr. (Tracy), of Niles, Fern (Carl) Backus, of Big Rapids, Brian, of Evart, and Lester (Donna), of Dowagiac; 15 grandchildren, Jason, Kristen, Taylor, Collin, Shelby, Sara, Kellie, Kate, Jason, Steven, Crystal, Ashley, Nicholas, Jake and Emily; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Heffington; two brothers, Clyde, Jr., and Bill Gray; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services, including a Masonic memorial service, will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Spring burial will be in the Park Hill Cemetery near Paris. Robert's family will greet friends beginning at noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made for the , with envelopes available at the funeral home.

