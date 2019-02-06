Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie June Bishop.

FLINT -- Rosalie June Bishop, formerly of Reed City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. She was 96.

She was born Jan. 19, 1923, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Paul Henry and Susan Elizabeth (Reif) Ziemer. She was married to the late Pastor William Bishop, of Reed City. Rosalie was a simple lady who enjoyed helping others.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Bishop, of Clio; her brother, James (Willadean) Ziemer, of New Philadelphia, Ohio; grandsons, Daniel Bishop Jr. and Benjamin Bishop; great-grandchildren, Finn, Kate and Brooklyn; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor William Bishop; parents, Paul and Susan Ziemer; her brother, Richard Ziemer; daughter-in-law, Marcia Bishop; and her sister-in-law, Clara Ziemer.

Graveside services and burial will be private.