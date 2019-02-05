Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseanne Sapp.

MECOSTA -- With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Roseanne Sapp, our loving and devoted mother, who passed away in the arms of her family on Feb. 3, 2019, from pancreatic cancer.

Born March 19, 1941, in Grand Rapids, to Thomas and Etta Ryan, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Paul Sapp; daughter, Paula Kiser; and son, Thomas Sapp.

Roseanne's faith and love for community were exemplified in her profession as a registered nurse and her volunteer work for Haiti, God's Helping Hands, Our Brother's Keeper, Angels of Action, Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the social justice committee at St. Michael's Parish. Additionally, as her family can attest, Roseanne was the ultimate caregiver in her familial roles as mother, daughter, sister, wife and grandmother. Everyone who had the honor of being a part of Roseanne's life was touched by her generosity, love and grace.

Roseanne is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Sapp (Shelly) and John Sapp (Derek Marks); daughter, Kathleen Gruden (Gregory); son-in-law, Timothy Kiser; grandsons, David Sapp, Barrett Sapp and Andrew Kiser; granddaughter, Penny Sapp; brothers, Thomas Ryan, Patrick Ryan (Rhoda) and Timothy Ryan (Paula); sisters, Lucia Hanson (Thomas) and Kathleen Hopkins (Norm); and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to God's Helping Hands and Our Brother's Keeper. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus, with Father Tom Boufford as Celebrant. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Friends may share a memory with the family at church or online at, janowiczfamilyfuneralhome.com.