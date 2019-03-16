Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Benefield Belden.

LAUDERDALE, Miss. -- Susan Benefield Belden, 65, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, formerly of Barryton, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by her family at Jeff Anderson Regional Hospital.

Susan is survived by her husband of 48 years, Steve, of Lauderdale; daughter, Stacy (Mike Holliday) Belden, of Barryton; and son, Shane (Linda) Belden, of Barryton; grandchildren, Shawn (Jamie) Beers, Logan Holton, Keith Belden and Mavrick Belden; great-grandchild, Jaxon Beers; mother, Zoe Ryan, of Lauderdale; siblings, George (Jonnie) Benefield, of Tempe, Arizona, James (Marla) Benefield, of Greenville, Alabama, Gary Ryan, of New York City, Leah (John) Shearon, of Moselle, Jubal Ryan, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, Tim Ryan, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, and Cassie (Michael) Wright, of Meridian, Mississippi; sisters-in-law, Pat Dumas, of Barryton, and Beverly Belden, of Reed City; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, E.C. Benefield; stepfather, Gary Ryan; in-laws, George and Corinna Belden; and brother-in-law, George David Belden.

Internment will be held at Macphelah Cemetary in Pascagoula, with family memorial service celebrating her life being held at a future time.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or to the .

Family and friends may sign the online memorial at jamesfwebb.com.