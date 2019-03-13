Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter L. Addington.

BIG RAPIDS -- Walter Lavern Addington passed away at his home in Big Rapids on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from congestive heart failure, with his family by his side.

Walter was born in Paris on Nov. 27, 1932, to Dennis and Mary Lola Addington. He married Ruth Larsen on July 25, 1952. Together, they had three sons.

He worked at Miller Industries in Reed City until 1967, when he moved his family to Grand Rapids and started working at Steelcase. He worked there until he retired in 1991.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was a member of the Creston Rod and Gun Club for 50 years, where he enjoyed playing cards with fellow members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters; and his wife of 51 years, Ruthie.

He is survived by his sons, Maxwell (Deborah), Bryan (Kathy) and Parry (Kayrl) Addington; grandchildren, Jennifer Addington, Erica (Trevor) Kreft, Melissa (David) Shoebridge, Joshua Addington, Katarine (Chris) Blowers and Amber Addington; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Mynah, Caeden, Jason and one yet to be born; brother, Robert (Ellen) Addington; many nieces and nephews; and his companion of 12 years, Eleanor Doorn.

A memorial will take place on May 18, 2019, at Creston Rod and Gun Club, 2815 Pettis, Ada, MI 49301.

Memorial donations may be made to your local hospice organization or to Spectrum Health Hospice.