BIG RAPIDS -- Wilma L. Rehkopf, 93, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Altercare in Big Rapids.

She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Bay City, to Albert and Mildred (Locke) Hanson. She married Harvey L. Rehkopf on Feb. 19, 1944, in Bay City.

Harvey and Wilma moved to Big Rapids in 1944, where they built a home and raised their family of five children. Wilma devoted her life to her family. She loved babies, always excited to welcome a new grandbaby into the family, often snatching them out of their parents' arms.

Wilma liked to cook, bake, collect recipes, garden, can, sew, read and raise chickens. She could always be found in the kitchen and hosted countless holiday gatherings, cooking every single meal. Wilma was also the office manager for her husband's construction company.

In earlier years, Wilma was a member of the EOW Card Club, Ladies Aide, Extension Club and a Cub Scout leader.

Wilma is survived by her children; Joyce Getter, of DeWitt, Diane (Terry) Getts, of Big Rapids, James Rehkopf, of Paris, Hal Rehkopf, of Big Rapids, and Calvin Rehkopf, of Hersey; along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey L., in 2005; daughter-in-law, Dawn Rehkopf, in 2017; son-in-law, Richard "Dick" Getter, in 2018; and three siblings, June Marande, Jack Hanson and Victor Hanson.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Reverend JT Hills officiating. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the funeral home. A spring burial will be in West Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Wilma's name to Angels of Action, 208 S. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307. Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.