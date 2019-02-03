Audrey Caison Bridger died on February 2, 2019.

She was the fourth daughter of the late Nellie and Claude Caison of Roseboro, NC. She was born on the 4th of July, 1930.

She was educated in the Roseboro schools and was salutatorian of her senior class. Mrs. Bridger graduated from Wake Forest College in Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 1952. She met Dewey H Bridger Jr. while at Wake Forest and they were married on August 9, 1952.

Audrey was active in civic concerns of Bladenboro where she lived. She was also active in the First Baptist Church of Bladenboro where she taught a Sunday school class of her contemporaries for many years and was the first woman elected to the Board of Deacons. She is a former trustee of Campbell University and docent of the Governor's Mansion.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Dr. Dewey H Bridger, III and wife Mary Ann, Claude Caison Bridger and wife, Cissie and Dickson Butler Bridger, and his wife Dorothy. She is also survived by six precious grandchildren; Audrey Bacot Dinchak (Jon), Stuart Bridger, Leslie Carse (Kyle), Caison Bridger, Butler Bridger and Ward Bridger; one sister, Nell Caison of Bradenton, Florida; and two special nieces, Heidi Cannady and Lyn Jones. She is also survived by Ronald Gibson, formerly of Bladenboro, that she fondly referred to as her "4th son."

Funeral arrangements have been made through Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home and the service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 6 at 11 a.m. The service will be at First Baptist Church, 500 S. Main St. in Bladenboro, and a reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Bladenboro, PO Box 176, Bladenboro, NC 28320.