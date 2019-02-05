|
Betty Mason
Betty Heath Mason, 84, born April 29, 1934, went to be with her loving God in heaven on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Betty was a wonderful person. She was a perfect match to her husband of 50 years, who she loved so much. She was a wonderful mother. She was a homemaker. Over the years she enjoyed cake decorating for birthdays and weddings for everyone around town and her family. She's known especially for her apple pie. She will definitely be missed by all that knew her. Everything was "sweet and good" in her eyes and she was always "blessing our hearts." Her favorite movies were "Steel Magnolias" and "Father of the Bride," that she's watched over and over, but most of all, she loved the Lord.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Nellie Heath; her parents-in-law, Elton and Gladys Mason; her deeply beloved husband, Darrell; her favorite son-in-law, John Lowery; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Willie and Lena Heath, Jack and Glida Heath and Boyd Heath; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Ruby and Harold Bottoms, Eva and Tom Mattlock, Sue and Smitty Smith and Linda Clark; and also brothers-in-law, infant Jerry Glen Mason, David Rogers, Leland Carter and Bob Collier.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Lowery; son, Glenn Mason; her precious and "perfect" grandchildren that called her "Annie," Wesley and Melissa Lowery of El Dorado, Katelyn and Chris Glass of Conway, Shelby Mason of Temple, Texas, and Emily Mason of El Dorado; sweet grandchildren, Callie and Caine Glass of Conway; also two sisters, Amy Carter of Jonesboro and Janie Rogers of Cabot; sister-in-law, Janet Heath of Hot Springs; brother-in-law, Ben Clark of Jonesboro; and sister-in-law, Barbara Collier of Sherwood.
From a combination of both sides of families she has always enjoyed and loved a great host of nephews, nieces, cousins and many wonderful and special friends, her church family at East Main Baptist Church, as well as new special friends from Immanuel Baptist Church, and her granddog, Abe.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Young's Chapel with Dr. Benjy McCann and the Rev. Jimmy Meek officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park under the direction of Young's Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle Road, El Dorado, AR 71730; or East Main Baptist Church, 1903 E. Main St., El Dorado, AR 71730.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019