Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Cooper Obituary
David Cooper
David Lynn Cooper, 64, of Booneville passed from this life Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 3, 1954, in Paris to the late Lee Roy and Laura Bell (Smith) Cooper. He was a retired rehabilitation administrator. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan and Denver Broncos fan. He loved sports of all kinds. David loved to visit and socialize with people.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Cooper; a sister, Joy Cooper-Wiese; and his parents before mentioned.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Hopewell Cemetery, near Booneville. There will be no graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Cooper of the home; one son, Christian Cooper (Cristy) of Fort Smith; one sister, Sue Hay of Alma; one granddaughter, Natalee Cooper; and other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Muchmore, Gary Shott, Craig Cange, Greg Pumphrey, Carl Cooper and Mike House.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.