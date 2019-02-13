|
|
Roy Franklin
Roy Gene Franklin, 46, of Booneville died Jan. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 25, 1972, in Booneville to Jasper Eugene and Sharee (Bess) Black. He was a member of Starting Point Ministries in Magazine and enjoyed coon hunting.
A family-held memorial service was held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Lick Creek Church, near Booneville. Arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Donnette Franklin of the home; his father, Eugene Franklin of Booneville; two brothers, Claude Wayne Franklin of Booneville and Jasper Eugene Franklin II of Mount Ida; a stepbrother, Billy Griffith of Booneville; and a halfbrother, Dayton Wayne Franklin of Booneville.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019