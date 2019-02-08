Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lou Clark. View Sign

Mrs. Bonnie Lou Clarke, 87, of Boonville, Mo. passed away peacefully with her husband and family by her side Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Katy Manor Nursing Home. She was born July 15, 1931 in Jefferson City, Mo.; the daughter of the late Woodrow and Maudie Augusta (Buckner) Cummings. Bonnie was united in marriage in Jefferson City, on June 9, 1956 to Norman Kent Clarke who survives.

Bonnie and Norman moved to Boonville in late 1960s when Norman worked for the local bakery, Butternut Bread. Bonnie was a homemaker and babysitter in Boonville for over 25 years until her retirement.

Survivors include her husband: Norman of Pilot Grove; six children: Donna Perkins; Norman "Kenny" Clarke Jr. (Sue), Dennis "Wayne" Clarke (Rhonda), all of Boonville; Sherry Clarke of Magnolia, Texas., Doug Clarke (Linda) of Boone, Iowa, Tracy Romig (Bob) of Cypress, Texas; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather: Basil Shackelford; one brother: James "Jim" Cummings; sister in law: Norma Cummings; one nephew: Joseph Cummings.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at William-Wood Funeral Home; 517 4th St. Boonville, Mo. Visitation will be 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Longview Cemetery in Jefferson City, private for the family and close friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424.

517 4TH ST

Boonville , MO 65233

