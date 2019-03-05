Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jean Carlson. View Sign

Helen Jean Carlson died peacefully at her home in rural Fayette, Missouri on February 18, 2019. She was 82 years of age.

H. Jean Carlson was born July 19, 1936 in Crowley, Colorado, the oldest daughter of Charles Canada and June (Steele) Stephenson. Her paternal grandparents were William and Jessee (Clark) Stephenson, and her maternal grandparents were John David and Mary (Lassater) Steele.

Jean graduated from Gill High School in 1954. On November 26, 1955, she married Hillis Gordon Carlson, her high-school sweetheart, in Greeley, Colorado. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Jean skillfully managed Gordon's medical office and her home. She was a fabulous cook. She owned a yarn and crafts store and was accomplished in needle arts, especially knitting, crochet and counted cross-stitch. She was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Boonville, Missouri.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Julie Carlson of Fayette, Missouri and Andrea Carlson of Briggsdale, Colorado and son, Eric Carlson of Erie, Pennsylvania, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as four siblings, Jackie Bishop, Jerry Stephenson, June Webb and Joyce Stephenson.

Interment will be conducted privately, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette, Missouri.

