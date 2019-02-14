Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica Hope Ignacio. View Sign



Services for Jessica will be February 16, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home beginning at 1:30 p.m., visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow service in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Jessica was born on January 3, 1981 to Beverly Agnew and Abraham K. (Sonny) Ignacio, Jr., and per her request she will be cremated and laid to rest at the feet of her Grandmother.

Jessica loved to make people laugh and she had a wonderful way of making people smile in the worst of times. If she was your friend you could depend on her to be there for you, whatever your need may be.

She was a loving Mother who wanted to make sure her children, Gabrielle and Ava, were loved and cared for. Always excited about helping her children create projects for school- whether it be a t-shirt, a hat or a poster, she always wanted to make sure that it was elaborate and beautiful.

As a daughter and sister, she was a friend who was concerned more about our well being than her own.

Jessica's smile and laughter will be forever missed.

Jessica is survived by her parents Beverly and Dale Agnew, brother Brian (Kaylee Reynolds) Ignacio, children Gabrielle and Ava Lewis, half-sisters Nicole and Ashley Ignacio, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Leroy and Josephine King, Abraham (Iggy) Ignacio, and father Abraham (Sonny) Ignacio, Jr.

Memorial contributions are suggested to (Gateway Chapter).

