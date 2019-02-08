John Charles Banuet, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Blackwater on Saturday, February 2, 2019, surrounded by family and his loving wife. He was born September 1, 1947 in Santa Cruz, Calif.; a son of the late Paul Ralph and Carol Juliet (Barton) Banuet. John was united in marriage on April 10, 1986 to Darlene Small who survives at their home.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John and Darlene drove a big rig as a team for many years, logging several millions of miles together.
Surviving are his wife Darlene Banuet; two daughters: Angela Hazel (Chris), Amy Kempf, both of Boonville; three sons: Brandon Banuet of Boonville, Darren Small (Kimberly) of Hallsville, and Jason Warren of Texas; eight grandsons: Quincy Banuet, CJ Hazel, Cody Garner, Gaven Small, Caleb Drake, Kannen Kempf, Tallin Kempf, Braylon Banuet; five granddaughters: Tiffany Harbin, Kelsie Dodson, Peyton Kempf, Halie Drake, and Hanna Drake.
At John's request, no services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Network.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424. Condolences may be made to the family at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019