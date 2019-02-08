Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Baunet. View Sign



John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John and Darlene drove a big rig as a team for many years, logging several millions of miles together.

Surviving are his wife Darlene Banuet; two daughters: Angela Hazel (Chris), Amy Kempf, both of Boonville; three sons: Brandon Banuet of Boonville, Darren Small (Kimberly) of Hallsville, and Jason Warren of Texas; eight grandsons: Quincy Banuet, CJ Hazel, Cody Garner, Gaven Small, Caleb Drake, Kannen Kempf, Tallin Kempf, Braylon Banuet; five granddaughters: Tiffany Harbin, Kelsie Dodson, Peyton Kempf, Halie Drake, and Hanna Drake.

At John's request, no services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Network.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424. Condolences may be made to the family at





John Charles Banuet, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Blackwater on Saturday, February 2, 2019, surrounded by family and his loving wife. He was born September 1, 1947 in Santa Cruz, Calif.; a son of the late Paul Ralph and Carol Juliet (Barton) Banuet. John was united in marriage on April 10, 1986 to Darlene Small who survives at their home.John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John and Darlene drove a big rig as a team for many years, logging several millions of miles together.Surviving are his wife Darlene Banuet; two daughters: Angela Hazel (Chris), Amy Kempf, both of Boonville; three sons: Brandon Banuet of Boonville, Darren Small (Kimberly) of Hallsville, and Jason Warren of Texas; eight grandsons: Quincy Banuet, CJ Hazel, Cody Garner, Gaven Small, Caleb Drake, Kannen Kempf, Tallin Kempf, Braylon Banuet; five granddaughters: Tiffany Harbin, Kelsie Dodson, Peyton Kempf, Halie Drake, and Hanna Drake.At John's request, no services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Network.Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424. Condolences may be made to the family at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com Funeral Home Tyler M Woods Funeral Director

611 E Capitol Ave

Jefferson City , MO 65101

(573) 636-2424 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close