Nancy Linhart, 59, of Tipton passed away Saturday December 29, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo.

A visitation celebrating Nancy's life will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday February 8 at Howard Funeral Home.

Nancy Ann Linhart was born February 8, 1959 in Boonville, Mo., the daughter of Fredrick Gerding and Larvetta Jones Gerding. Nancy attended New Franklin High School. Nancy loved to take pictures and anything to do with photography. She loved the company of her beloved cat, Gus that never left her side. You could find Nancy watching the St. Louis Cardinals game as she was a die hard fan.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Larvetta and brother, Bob Gerding. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Anthony) Angermayer of Prairie Home, Mo., and Haley Bishop of Tipton, Mo., brothers, Billy (Sue) Gerding of New Franklin, Mo., Jimmy (Evelyn) Gerding of Hannibal, Mo., Walter Gerding of Fayette, Mo., and sister-in-law, Nelda Gerding of Boonville, Mo. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tyler (Jane) Bishop, Autumn Bishop, Megan Bishop, Wyatt Angermayer, Savannah Collins, Hailey Kelly, Jordan Angermayer, Tyler Angermayer and great- grandchild, Zadie and Eleanor.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

1397 W Ashley Rd

Boonville , MO 65233

