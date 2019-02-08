Pamla Annette Wilson, 69, of Boonville passed away peacefully Wednesday evening February 6, 2019 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Mo.
Visitation for Pamla will be 10-11 a.m. Monday February 11 at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, Missouri. Service for Pamla will follow visitation at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Mackey officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery in Prairie Home, Missouri.
Pamla Annette Wilson was born March 1, 1949 in Eldorado, Kan., the daughter of James Wilson and Delores Schrader. She was married to Lloyd Peyton and later married Alan Dunn on December 31, 2002 in Kansas. She worked for Emerson Manufacturing for many years, when not working she enjoyed taking walks and spending time with family. She had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that she loved to spend time with and attend their events. She also had many brothers and sisters that were dear to her heart.
Pamla was preceded in death by her parents, James Wilson and Delores Schrader, step-mom, Marian Wilson her brother Danny Wilson, sister Agnes Sluder, and her nephew Kenneth Wilson. She is survived by her sons Russell Payton of Boonville and Gary Peyton of Oklahoma, daughter Andrea Payton of Kansas, brothers, Pat Wilson and Lee Wilson of Kansas, sisters Joyce Dungan and Betty (Bob) Dungan both of Boonville. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
