CARL, Adele (Finkelman) Of Hopkinton, MA. Entered into rest April 4, 2019 at the age of 87. Devoted mother of Debra Carl, Steven Carl and his wife Kathy, Sheri Carl and her wife Shayne Wackell. Loving sister of Herbert Finkelman and his partner Edda Tusinac, Marlene Aikman and her late husband Duane Aikman. Cherished grandmother of Branden Carl, Shawn Carl and Olivia Tortolini. Also survived by her nieces and nephews: Melissa, David, Richard, Lisa and Andy. Adele was an accomplished business woman, working in retail for over 30 years. Upon retirement, she began a new career at TJX Corp. She was actively involved in her community through Jewish Family Services (JFS) of Virginia. In her retirement years, she loved playing Mahjong, knitting and trips to the casino. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, April 7th at 10AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Steven and Kathy Carl on Sunday following services, and will continue Monday at her late residence, Fairview Estates, from 4PM to 7PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to New England, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 205, Auburndale, MA 02466 or online at komennewengland.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2019