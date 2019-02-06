Home
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
38 Oakes St
Everett, MA
View Map
ADINO ROSA Obituary
ROSA, Adino Of Everett, Feb. 4. Beloved husband of Osvalda (Longhi) Rosa, for over 55 years. Dear and devoted father of Ettore "Tony" Rosa, and his wife, Maureen of Saugus, and Maria Rosa of Everett. Brother of Olga DeLeo and her husband, Thomas of Peabody, and Josephine Coletti and her husband, Joe of Pittsburg, PA. Loving Nonno of Erin and Nicholas Rosa. He is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, and close friend, Paul Gaeta. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Adino's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Friday, Feb. 8, from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Saturday, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
