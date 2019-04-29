Boston Globe Obituaries
AGNES M. (LEBLANC) LEFAVE

AGNES M. (LEBLANC) LEFAVE Obituary
LeFAVE, Agnes M. (LeBlanc) Of Wakefield, April 28. Wife of the late Joseph A. LeFave. Loving mother of Joseph G. LeFave of Medford & his fiancee Mary Dorman, Agnes LeFave & Elizabeth Dougwillow & her husband John all of Wakefield. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings, Lillian Blatz, Catherine Halladay, Virginia Cryan & Everett, Richard, Leonard & Willard LeBlanc.

Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Friday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-7pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Contributons may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. For obit/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019
