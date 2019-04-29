|
LeFAVE, Agnes M. (LeBlanc) Of Wakefield, April 28. Wife of the late Joseph A. LeFave. Loving mother of Joseph G. LeFave of Medford & his fiancee Mary Dorman, Agnes LeFave & Elizabeth Dougwillow & her husband John all of Wakefield. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings, Lillian Blatz, Catherine Halladay, Virginia Cryan & Everett, Richard, Leonard & Willard LeBlanc.
Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Friday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-7pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Contributons may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. For obit/guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019