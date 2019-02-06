|
|
HERMAN, Alan J. Of Framingham MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. Beloved husband of the late Gino O. Bonvini. Loving father of Debra (Evan) Yampolsky of Ashland, Michael (Sayaka) Herman of Tokyo and stepfather of Melissa (Devon) Murphy. Adored grandfather of Jessica and David Yampolsky and Amelia and Ben Murphy. Former husband and friend of Judith (Fleischer) Herman. Dear brother of Lois Segal. Cherished son of the late David & Rose (Stepner) Herman. Alan is also survived by many extended family members and friends. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, February 10 at 12pm. Following the burial, Memorial Observance will take place in the function room at his late residence through 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Aid For Cancer Research, P.O. Box 376, Newton Center 02459 www.aidforcancerresearch.org/donate Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019