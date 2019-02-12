LIEBERMAN, Alan J. Ph.D. Formerly of Amherst, MA, Newton, MA and Sunapee, NH, passed away Feb. 11, 2019, after a brief but spirited battle with cancer. Alan devoted his life to helping people, as a clinical psychologist, teacher and mentor, husband, father and grandfather. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1932; he was an alumnus of Brooklyn College and earned his doctorate from the University of Connecticut. In 1962 he and his family moved to Massachusetts where he practiced psychotherapy, taught psychology, trained aspiring clinicians, and skied passionately for 48 years. Alan was a loving husband of 65 years to Annette Lee nee Brounstein; father to Joshua (Marcia Okun), Amy (late James Dasch), and Elizabeth (David Greif); devoted grandfather to Andrew, Sam, Peter, Amalia, Michal and Aryeh; and brother to Naomi Frenkel. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 11am, in Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd, Newton; followed by Interment at Beit Olam East Cemetery in Wayland, MA. A public shiva will be observed 2-5pm on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Brookhaven in Lexington, 1010 Waltham St. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to Dana Farber Cancer Center, myjimmyfundpage.org/give/alanlieberman or a . Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary