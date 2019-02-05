HOFFMAN, Alan L. Of Marstons Mills, MA. Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 3, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of 50 years to Phyllis L. (Raisman) Hoffman. Devoted father of Bruce Hoffman and his wife Joan, and Michael Hoffman and his wife Kristen. Cherished grandfather of Taylor Hoffman, Andrew Hoffman, Alexandra Hoffman and Ally Stecich. Loving brother of Neil Hoffman and his wife Donna. Loving uncle to Lindsay Schweon and her husband Joe. He was co-founder and business partner with his brother, Neil, of the Hoffman Companies. He coached little league baseball and volunteered his time and expertise to the Consumer Affairs Organization on the Cape/and the Shine Program. Services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, February 7th, at 12 Noon, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be at the home of Bruce and Joan Hoffman on Thursday following burial until 9pm, and on Friday from 11am-2pm. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neuro Critical Care Research Fund, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or COMM Firefighters Association, Inc., Attn: Florence, 1875 Falmouth Avenue, Centerville, MA 02632. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary